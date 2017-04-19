Woman asks white supremacist Richard Spencer how it felt ‘to get punched in the face’

White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke in a crowded auditorium at Auburn University on Tuesday, after a federal judge blocked the school from banning his appearance.

While the event was marked by tension and confrontation between Spencer’s supporters and critics, one woman may have stolen the show with her blunt question.

“How did it feel when you got punched in the face at the inauguration?” the woman asked to jeers – but also significant applause – from the auditorium.

The question was in reference to the infamous moment Spencer was being interviewed in Washington, D.C. on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration when he was punched in the face by a protester.

The questioner, who identified herself as a “black woman at a predominately white institution” also asked Spencer to explain how he feels white people are more oppressed than black people.

A judge had earlier cleared the way for Spencer’s speech after hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by a Georgia man who rented the room where he spoke. The suit claimed the university violated free-speech rights by trying to stop Spencer’s appearance.

Auburn officials cited public safety concerns in trying to stop Spencer from appearing in the student union building.

Only a few chairs were empty in the more than 400-seat room as Spencer and other speakers railed against ethnicity and racial diversity, liberals, the media and more. They say they want to promote white pride.

Supporters and opponents engaged in shouting marches beforehand, and photos showed a man with a bloody face after a physical altercation outside.

Officers led at least one person away, but details weren’t immediately available.

Spencer, the president of the National Policy Institute (NPI), a think tank associated with the so-called Alt-Right movement, generated controversy after he said “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory” at an NPI meeting last November.

Spencer later told NBC News that his remarks had an “ironic exuberance” to them.

In the past, Spencer has called Martin Luther King Jr. a “fraud and degenerate in his life,” and said the civil rights icon has become the “symbol and cynosure of White Dispossession and the deconstruction of Occidental civilization,” according to an NPI column cited by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

-With files from the Associated Press