Park amenities skate away with provincial award

The City of West Kelowna’s new amphitheatre and skate park is an award winner.

The BC Recreation and Parks Association has chosen the amenity for its 2017 Facility Excellence Award for projects under $1 million.

“The City’s new Amphitheatre and Skate Park beautifully illustrate how much recreation, parks, physical activity and the cultural sector can contribute to a high quality of life in our communities,” said association CEO Rebecca Tunnacliffe in a news release issued by the municipality.

The Memorial Park facility was opened early last summer at a cost of $813,000.

The federal government contributed $315,437 to the projects.

“We knew these projects would win the hearts of our residents and visitors and we continue to receive compliments on both of these amenities,” said West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater.

The skate park replaces a 30-year-old park the city describes as crumbling, unchallenging and rarely used.

It says the amphitheatre provides proper seating and access stairs for people to watch stage events instead of a grassy, uneven and steep slope.