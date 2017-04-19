Ford GT luxury supercar on display at Edmonton Motorshow

Car enthusiasts will be in for a treat at this weekend’s Edmonton Motorshow, where the most expensive supercar ever produced by Ford will be on display.

Ford revealed the 600-horsepower, carbon fibre GT in 2015 at the Detroit auto show. The supercar — which is being manufactured in Ontario — is comparable to the Lamborghini Aventador, which costs around $400,000.

Even if you can cough up that chunk of change, you might have to wait several years to get the chance to buy a Ford GT.

According to Road and Track, 2017 and 2018 models are reserved for the first round of selected buyers, while cars produced in 2019 will go to buyers who weren’t selected for the first two years of production. The fourth year’s production run will be open to new customers.

A sales brochure obtained by driving website Jalopnik indicated that once a customer completed his or her order, Ford estimates it will take nine months until the car is delivered. The brochure said Ford plans to build one GT per day until October 2020.

The car went on sale in 2016 and production of the cars began a few months ago.

The Edmonton Motorshow will feature 750 different vehicles, from the latest mainstream cars, trucks and SUVs, to classics, exotics, and customs. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.