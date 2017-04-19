Crime
April 19, 2017 1:18 pm

2 people found dead in Williams Lake home

By Online News Producer  Global News

Two people have been found dead in a home in Williams Lake and RCMP say the deaths appear to be suspicious.

RCMP were called on Tuesday at 8:46 p.m. to a home in the area of Mackenzie Avenue.

The North District Major Crime Unit has been called in to assist the on-scene investigators. Police remain on scene and have closed off the area to all traffic.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police do not believe the public is at risk.

 

