Edmonton fire
April 19, 2017 1:15 pm

Woman hospitalized after fire in Edmonton River Valley

By Online Journalist  Global News

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
A A

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire broke out in a homeless camp in the river valley Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., fire crews received reports of black smoke coming from an area off Saskatchewan Drive near 99 Street.

Five units were called to the scene. Shortly before 11 a.m., several firefighters remained on scene to douse hot spots.

It’s not known how the fire started.

river-valley-fire3

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
river-valley-fire

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
river-valley-fire2

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
river-valley-fire4

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
river-valley-fire6

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
river-valley-fire7

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire in the Edmonton River Valley Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton fire
Edmonton homeless camp
Edmonton homeless camp fire
Edmonton River Valley
Edmonton River Valley Fire
Homeless camp fire
Saskatchewan Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News