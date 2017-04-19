Woman hospitalized after fire in Edmonton River Valley

A woman was taken to hospital for observation after a fire broke out in a homeless camp in the river valley Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., fire crews received reports of black smoke coming from an area off Saskatchewan Drive near 99 Street.
Five units were called to the scene. Shortly before 11 a.m., several firefighters remained on scene to douse hot spots.
It’s not known how the fire started.
