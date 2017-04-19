Season of change reaps results for Esso Cup-bound St. Albert Slash

For the first time in team history, the St. Albert Slash of the Alberta Female Hockey League’s (AFHL) Midget AAA division have qualified for the Esso Cup, taking place next week in Morden, Man.

It was a season of change for both the program and the league in 2016-17.

“Hockey Alberta was trying to create a more competitive league, so the dynamics totally changed by eliminating three teams [by going] from nine to six and they did, very well, complete that and it was a very competitive league,” Slash head coach Dan Auchenberg said.

As a result of cuts to the league, Sherwood Park, Parkland and Peace Country were all forced to find new teams to play on.

One of those players was 16-year-old Cassidy Maplethorpe, a former member of Sherwood Park.

Coming from what was considered a central area, she could pick from a number of teams. She decided on the Slash in order to follow Auchenberg, who was her former head coach with Sherwood Park. A number of her teammates joined as well.

“I think that really helped the process, made the decision much easier, because we [her teammates] were comfortable with him, knew his style. It just made it easier,” Maplethorpe said.

Overall, the Slash had players from 13 different home towns on their roster this season. Despite being used to playing against each other, the squad still clicked.

They lost just three times in the regular season and used their depth to win the both the provincial title and pacific regional qualifier. The latter is what punched their ticket to the National Championship.

“Our depth kind of rose to the top and won us those hockey games. Our penalty-kill and our second and third lines scoring goals and contributing was really good to see that way,” Auchenberg said.

“In the end, it is a team game and that’s truly what showed.”

While it’s a first-time experience for the Slash, the same can’t be said for Auchenberg.

He’s been to the Esso Cup twice as coach of the Edmonton Thunder and knows where the focus needs to be when his squad faces off against the five best female teams Canada has to offer.

“We control our own destiny and that’s the key. Always be in control of your own destiny and try not to rely on someone else.”