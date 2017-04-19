Commentary: Clinton campaign made enough errors without having to make up fake ones

“Mr. President, I’m sorry.”

Those are words Hillary Clinton never expected to say on election night. We now know that after former U.S. president Barack Obama had called Clinton to offer his condolences on her loss, Clinton found herself surrounded by bewildered aides all wondering how the campaign had ended so miserably for them.

In their new book, Shattered, journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes chronicle the Clinton campaign’s attempt to elect the first female U.S. president.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton ‘ready to come out of the woods’ and return to spotlight

Now that the book is out, it seems as though many of Clinton’s critics are eager to reiterate the notions that Clinton was a doomed candidate from the start, that Bernie Sanders would have been the better choice – despite being unable to win the Democratic nomination – all the while downplaying the impact of possible Russian meddling and FBI director James Comey‘s bizarre public announcement of the re-opening of the email investigation mere days before election day.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton supporters blast FBI Director James Comey over Russian probe revelation

There is very clearly more than a fair share of criticism to go around for the entire Clinton camp. Campaign manager Robby Mook apparently relied heavily on flawed data instead of traditional campaigning methods. As a result, the campaign made the moronic choice to stay out of the so-called “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

WATCH: Russians’ hatred of Hillary Clinton fueled efforts to influence election

There was no clear or consistent messaging throughout the campaign. Even the campaign’s slogan, “I’m With Her,” was ridiculously stupid. There is a reason Obama won with “Yes We Can.” The message was ultimately about the voter. Clinton’s slogan might as well have been “yes I can, I have the track record to prove it, so you should vote for me.”

READ MORE: James Comey confirms FBI investigating possible Russia, Donald Trump links

Clinton lost. She owns that. But there is no reason to repeat the many false narratives that have now resurfaced in light of this book.

For starters, the notion that some other Democratic nominee would have been guaranteed a win against Donald Trump is an incredible feat of mental gymnastics. It’s obviously impossible to say with certainty one way or another who would have won in a non-existent, fictional scenario, yet most Clinton critics are eager to assert that Bernie Sanders would have won, and point to early polling that shows Sanders beating Trump in a head-to-head match-up.

It is worth pointing out that the vast majority of people who still need aloe vera for having felt the “Bern” are white, despite people of colour being a core voting bloc for Democrats. Sanders’ inability to connect with people of colour is long documented, and while it would be intellectually lazy to pin it on a sole factor, you start to get a sense of why that is when you hear him talk about issues that surround race. Whenever he talked of racial inequality, his main talking points all went back to economic equality, ignoring the issue of systemic racism baked into the institutions serving Americans.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton says ‘fake news’ is a threat to U.S. democracy

Aside from the fact that Sanders trailed Clinton by four million votes in the primaries, Sanders is a life-long politician who only joined the Democratic Party briefly for political expediency. Do you know what comes along with being a life-long politician? Opposition research. None of it was presented during the primary campaign, and he still lost. Even a campaign as dysfunctional as Trump’s would have had access to Google and would have known how to use it. But sure, a cantankerous septuagenarian socialist who represents a state with fewer people than Winnipeg would have won against the GOP attack machine.

Even a campaign as dysfunctional as Trump’s would have had access to Google and would have known how to use it. But sure, a cantankerous septuagenarian socialist who represents a state with fewer people than Winnipeg would have won against the GOP attack machine.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton to Democrats: ‘Let resistance plus persistence equal progress’

Comey’s revelation that he had re-opened the investigation into the Clinton email scandal came 11 days before voters went to the polls. We now know Comey made the statement while the FBI was actively investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and that the re-opening of the email scandal revealed nothing at all. Yet at the time the media coverage of Comey’s letter was constant and

Yet at the time, the media coverage of Comey’s letter was constant and prominent, and had a devastating impact on Clinton. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver even went so far as to say, “I’ll put it like this: Clinton would almost certainly be president-elect if the election had been held on Oct. 27 ( the day before Comey letter).”

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton issues rallying cry to women: ‘The Future is Female’

Another trope present throughout the campaign that has now been resurrected is the claim that Clinton simply didn’t speak to the economic anxiety felt by so many Trump voters — she focused too much on “identity politics.” Except when you break down her public statements, that’s simply not true. Clinton spoke of economic issues and jobs literally more than anything else. We also have ample data to suggest that the prime motivations for Trump voters were not economic anxiety or fear of globalization, but rather plain old-fashioned bigotry. It seems silly to ignore this in order to continue the narrative of Clinton’s fundamental un-electability.

Clinton made a lot of mistakes, from start to finish. However, in any post-mortem analysis of the campaign, it’s important to keep in mind that Clinton still managed to win the popular vote, by a decisive margin of nearly three million.

She also lost those three key “blue wall” states by less than one percent of the vote. Had a mere 80,000 people in those states voted the other way, she would have won the Electoral College as well. In that scenario, the Clinton campaign’s core mistake of reliance on

In that scenario, the Clinton campaign’s core mistake of reliance on data-driven decision making instead of traditional on the ground politicking becomes a revolutionary innovation in campaigning, and I wouldn’t be currently looking into how to build a bunker that can withstand nuclear war.