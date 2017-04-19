Halifax police ask for assistance in identifying sexual assault suspect

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a sexual assault that occurred last month in a Walmart store in Bedford, N.S.

According to police, just before 6:30 p.m. on March 18, a man wearing a black hoodie and track pants approached a woman in her 50s who was shopping in the women’s exercise section of the Walmart located at 141 Damascus Rd.

Initially he, walked behind the woman before brushing against her as he passed by. A short time later, the same man approached her and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing. The woman responded by yelling which caused the man to flee.

She reported the incident to a store employee before calling police.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old. He is 5’8″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and facial hair.

Police are requesting that anyone with information contact police at (902) 490-5016 or call Crime Stoppers.