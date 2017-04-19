The Morning Show – Wednesday, April 19th, 2017

Didn’t catch today’s show? Here are some highlights from AM640s The Morning Show:

‘Nightmare’ Sunwing holiday with no running water leaves people urinating in bushes.

Ben Nanton joined The Morning Show to share his experience of his Sunwing ‘holiday’.

Imam threatened over prayers in Peel schools.

Ibrahim Hindy – Imam at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga joined The Morning Show to discuss.

On Tuesday’s Photo Op-errrr Meeting featuring John Tory, Charles Sousa and Bill Morneau.

Alan Carter, Global News Anchor and Queen’s Park Bureau Chief, comments on the housing affordability meeting.

Sousa set to unveil 10 measures targeting housing affordability.

Mayor John Tory tells Matt and Supriya a plan will be unveiled to tackle Toronto’s housing affordability issue.

Richmond Hill takes crown as Canada’s hottest housing market

David Barrow, Mayor of Richmond Hill, joined The Morning Show to comment on Richmond Hill’s bustling housing market.

