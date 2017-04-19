Trees needed to be removed for trail expansion: Meewasin Valley Authority

Saskatoon’s Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) is responding to concerns over its trail upgrade project.

The path will double in width between Queen Street and the weir.

Officials say it’s the busiest part of the entire trail.

Crews have removed trees in order to make room for the expansion, which has drawn some criticism from some residents.

MVA officials said there was simply no way around removing vegetation in order to make the upgrades.

“It does look quite bad right now and that’s just the way that it works in terms of the trees come down and certainly it’s not something you want to really look at right now,” Alan Otterbein, the MVA’s design and development manager, said.

“I think once the final product rolls out, you’ll see significant changes and improvements for trail users.”

Crews are expected to start working on the trail again in July and hope to be finished by October.