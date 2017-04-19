OPP investigating discovery of skeletal dog remains in Norfolk County
Provincial police are investigating after the remains of three dogs were found near a Norfolk County conservation area.
The OPP says officers found the skeletal remains of two dogs and the body of a third dog on Monday in a heavily wooded area outside Saint Williams Conservation Reserve after a resident tipped them off.
The third dog appeared to have been shot.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk County OPP.
