London area school trustees debate spending $300,000 on AEDs

A Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) trustee is asking for up to $300,000 of the upcoming school budget to pay for the installation of defibrillators in schools across the city.

Jake Skinner, TVDSB trustee, put forward the idea to install devices in schools after an AED was refused at West Nissouri Public School following a student-led campaign raised the cash for one.

“I’m bringing that voice to the table. I’m hoping it’ll be heard and ultimately this will work out. We’ll get the funding (and) we’ll have AEDs,” said Skinner. “It’s almost like a showdown and we decide which things are a priority and which things aren’t a priority. Those seen as a priority will move forward.”

READ MORE: Defibrillator debate returns to the Thames Valley District School Board

During Tuesday’s meeting, several trustees questioned whether funding should come from the education board or other public safety sources.

“We have quite a number of budget initiatives laid out in front of us now – certainly more that we expect to be able to fund so the question becomes priority,” said James Todd, TVDSB trustee. “Where those funds will come from isn’t clear yet. Engaging those discussions throughout the community is probably the most important thing we could be doing.

The electronic devices, known as automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are used to treat life-threatening heart conditions after a sudden cardiac arrest, which is one of the leading causes of death in Canada.

A Heart and Stroke Foundation formula estimates that the TVDSB can expect at last two sudden cardiac arrests among staff and students per year.

However, only a handful of schools across the city have AEDs, including seven elementary schools and nine high schools.

READ MORE: Elgin council supports push for defibrillator policy at Thames Valley District School Board

Aoife Pucchio, student trustee and lifeguard, wants to ensure that every school across the city is a safe space for students.

“We’ve had some great work getting some community involvement,” said Pucchio. “(We should) definitely continue doing that and making sure that all of our initiatives that we put forward have the best student interest in mind.”

Ontario’s education ministry is leaving the decision up to individual boards to equip schools with AEDs.

However, the TVDSB opted out of a program started in 2007 that would have resulted in the donation of 20 devices to local schools. The provincial government appropriated funding between 2007 and 2013 to equip schools and community centres with AEDs.

Elgin County council voted unanimously last month in favour of a resolution by the Municipality of Thames Centre to recommend every school install the devices.

Trustees will continue to review the idea of paying for AEDs ahead of June budget talks.