Shooting victim taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into guardrail

Police are investigating after a vehicle riddled with bullet holes, and with a passenger inside suffering from a gunshot wound, collided into a guardrail in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said the responded to the crash around 2 a.m. at Lawrence Avenue and Bayview Avenue.

Once on scene officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said there were other occupants in the vehicle and that they were headed to a local hospital when the collision occurred.

Police said they managed to find the location of the shooting in the area of Flemmington Road and Blossomfield Drive in Lawrence Heights.

Officers were able to recover a number of shell casings from the shooting scene.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.