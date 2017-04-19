Du Collège metro users forced to walk or shuttle due to out of order escalators

For the last few weeks, the escalators in the Cartier entrance to the Du Collège metro station have been off limits.

According to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the escalators are defective and in need of major repairs.

Commuters at the Du Collège station, have been forced to climb up and down about 80 or so steps, whenever they use the metro.

To make matters worse, the other entrance to the metro station, located on the corner of Du Collège and Decarie, is closed for repairs until the summer 2018.

The STM has set up a temporary bus shuttle service, to make things easier for those who need to use the escalators.

Until problem is solved, #STM has set up a shuttle service from Du Collège to the Côte-Vertu station, for those who must use escalators.

The bus runs between the Du Collège and Côte-Vertu stations and leaves every 10 minutes.

The STM said one escalator should be fixed by the end of April, while the other one should resume service by June.