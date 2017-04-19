Squamish residents forced to walk 1km to their homes after bridge removal

Five Squamish residents say they are forced to walk a kilometre to their homes after the province removed a bridge in the area more than two years ago.

When Walter Smith and Roland Dittus head to town, their journey home involves parking their car a kilometre away, then walking across a working rail bridge that spans the Cheekye River. From there it’s a hike along the tracks near an old cattle trail that can be a muddy slog on rainy days.

Until January 2015, people who lived in the picturesque subdivision within the District of Squamish used to bridge to drive to and from their homes. Then the bridge was removed.

“Then they pulled it out and left us stranded,” Smith said.

“They had an engineer put a ‘zero’ rating and then they sent us a notice that meant we weren’t even supposed to walk across it for a year,” Smith said. “But I have a picture with their truck on (the bridge) so it’s good for them.”

There are only five people left in the subdivision, living on three properties. Smith has a bad heart and his wife recently had a stroke. One of their neighbours has broken ribs and all of them are over 50 years old.

Dittus has lived in the area for 27 years, and says he doesn’t get around as much as he used to.

“You can’t just go whenever you want … I go probably once a week to town,” he said.

Smith added that BC Hydro also needs access to the area since “some of the main power lines to the Island and to Vancouver run through this property.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests has not provided a response to inquiries from Global News. The District of Squamish says it’s a complex situation involving multiple jurisdictions but won’t comment further following legal advice.

“We don’t ask them for very much and we don’t really need very much, but we do need access,” Smith said.

— With files from Geoff HastingsB