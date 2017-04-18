Man suffers serious injuries following shooting in Toronto’s east-end

A male in his 30s suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough, Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tuxedo Court and Markham Road, near Ellesmere Road.

An update from police later said the man, who was conscious and breathing, was rushed to hospital by an emergency run.

Shooting #682731

Tuxedo Crt/Markham Rd

Police on scene investigating.

Anyone with info @TPS43Div or 416-808-4300 ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2017

Toronto paramedics told AM640 the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.