Man suffers serious injuries following shooting in Toronto’s east-end
A male in his 30s suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough, Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tuxedo Court and Markham Road, near Ellesmere Road.
An update from police later said the man, who was conscious and breathing, was rushed to hospital by an emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told AM640 the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
The police investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
