April 18, 2017 10:14 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 10:17 pm

Man suffers serious injuries following shooting in Toronto’s east-end

By News Anchor  AM640

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough, Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tuxedo Court and Markham Road, near Ellesmere Road.

An update from police later said the man, who was conscious and breathing, was rushed to hospital by an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told AM640 the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

