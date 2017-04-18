Punnichy RCMP searching for woman charged with numerous offences

Punnichy RCMP are searching for an 18-year-old woman who has outstanding warrants for her arrest and may be in Regina.

Police have been searching for Cherish Emily Leigh Longman since March 29. She has been charged with obstructing justice, break, enter and commit theft, mischief and damage to property, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with conditions.

Longman is described as aboriginal, approximately 5’6,” weighing 150 pounds with a medium build. She has long, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She has a NS symbol tattoo on her right hand, a cross tattoo on her left hand and the word “Ocean” on her left wrist.

Longman is thought to be in Regina. She is also known to frequent Yorkton, Fort Qu’appelle and the Muskowekwan and Gordon First Nations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).