Woman stabbed in attempted purse-snatching in East Vancouver
Police are searching for a suspect in a violent robbery attempt in East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.
A woman in her 60s was in the area of East 2nd Avenue near McLean Drive just before 3 p.m., when she was approached from behind by another woman who tried to steal her purse. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed.
She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the area on foot. Police continue to investigate and are looking to speak to any witnesses.
