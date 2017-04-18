Woman stabbed in attempted purse-snatching in East Vancouver

Police are searching for a suspect in a violent robbery attempt in East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman in her 60s was in the area of East 2nd Avenue near McLean Drive just before 3 p.m., when she was approached from behind by another woman who tried to steal her purse. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area on foot. Police continue to investigate and are looking to speak to any witnesses.