April 18, 2017 8:09 pm

Woman stabbed in attempted purse-snatching in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

A woman was transported to hospital following a stabbing in East Vancouver.

Police are searching for a suspect in a violent robbery attempt in East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman in her 60s was in the area of East 2nd Avenue near McLean Drive just before 3 p.m., when she was approached from behind by another woman who tried to steal her purse. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area on foot. Police continue to investigate and are looking to speak to any witnesses.

