Killed
April 18, 2017 7:11 pm

Okanagan man dies in motorcycle crash

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Global News File
A A

 

RCMP are investigating a motorcycle crash north of Summerland that killed one person.

The crash happened on Sunday around 3:30 on Highway 97 near Bentley Road.

The victim, a 47-year-old Summerland man, was southbound on a black 2015 Harley Davidson when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where he passed away.

Police are not releasing any details surrounding the accident other than to say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

No name has been released.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Killed
Motorcycle Crash
SPEED
summerland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News