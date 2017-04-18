Okanagan man dies in motorcycle crash

RCMP are investigating a motorcycle crash north of Summerland that killed one person.

The crash happened on Sunday around 3:30 on Highway 97 near Bentley Road.

The victim, a 47-year-old Summerland man, was southbound on a black 2015 Harley Davidson when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where he passed away.

Police are not releasing any details surrounding the accident other than to say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

No name has been released.