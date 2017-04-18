Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Time to hop on the spring time weather roller-coaster! Sun and cloud will return Wednesday with a minimal threat of showers.

However a moist southwesterly flow developing early Thursday morning will bring a moderate to high chance of showers.

In an unsettled spring fashion, an upper ridge will clear things out again on Friday with mild conditions and sunshine.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 11 to 16C

~ Duane/Wesla