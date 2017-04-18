Traffic
April 18, 2017 6:52 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 6:54 pm

2 kids suffer minor injuries when car and Edmonton school bus collide

By Web Producer  Global News

Two children had minor abrasions after a crash involving their school bus and a car on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
A couple of children sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a car collided with their school bus just north of Edmonton’s downtown core.

The crash happened at the corner of 101 Street and 114 Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Four kids were examined by paramedics on scene and two had minor abrasions. None of the children was taken to hospital.

Another school bus was brought on scene to keep the children warm while emergency crews responded.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

More to come… 

