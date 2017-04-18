Okotoks RCMP searching for eye care product thieves

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Okotoks Eye Care nearly two months ago.

The suspects entered the store during the early morning hours of February 20 and got away before police responded.

RCMP said store surveillance video they examined during the course of their investigation showed two women shoplifting in the store three days earlier.

They said, however, it’s not known at this time if they are the same people responsible for the break and enter and subsequent theft.

Police are asking anyone who can help them identify the suspects to call them at 403-938-4202, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477