RCMP and Perth County OPP searching for missing Alberta teen in Listowel
RCMP in Alberta are searching for a missing 15-year-old Chestermere boy.
According to officials, Jesse Dewispelaere was last seen at his home in the evening on April 5.
RCMP investigators believe that Dewispelaere may have travelled to Listowel, Ont.
Perth County OPP are currently working to locate him.
According to police, Dewispelaere is described as:
- Five-foot-five
- 150 pounds
- Blond hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900, Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-393-6123 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
A web tip can be left at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.
