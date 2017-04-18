COMMENTARY: Why is MLB continuously tinkering with America’s pastime?

The most important question you can ever ask in virtually any situation is, “Why?”

Unless your spouse is out shopping.

Then the most important question is, “How?”… as in, “How much did you spend?”

Let me cut to the chase.

Why does Major League Baseball feel the need to continuously tinker with their game?

It has stood the test of time for well over a century, and when you think about it, with all the alterations and adjustments that have been made, is today’s game any better than it was 10 or 20 years ago, or longer?

We now have manager’s challenges and instant replay, along with pace of play stipulations, but again, is America’s pastime better off?

I don’t think so.

Now comes the latest nugget from MLB.

We could soon see crew chiefs wearing a microphone to explain replay rulings.

Picture a CFL or NFL referee who turns on his mic and then announces a penalty or ruling to the crowd, but instead of a ref on the gridiron, it’s an ump on the diamond.

And it sounds like they might try this at the All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami, and tweak it during the second half of the season before a full launch in the playoffs.

But, really, what’s to explain?

The batter or runner is either out or safe — what else would there be to add?

Hockey referees are virtually in the same boat… we either have a good goal or not.

Didn’t Major League Baseball want to speed up the game?