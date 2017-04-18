Robottis sentenced in Kelowna

Grace Robotti has been handed a life sentence in connection to the murder of Roxanne Louie.

Justice Dev Dley delivered the sentence in Supreme Court in Kelowna early Tuesday afternoon.

The 67-year-old woman has no chance of parole for 10 years.

She was convicted of 2nd degree murder in the killing of Louie earlier this month.

Robotti’s brother, Pier Robotti, was given a 27 month prison term after pleading guilty to the charge of indignity to a body. He was given a three month credit for time already served.