Dieppe to get sewer and water main renewal as part of federal infrastructure package

The city of Dieppe, N.B. is one of the fastest growing communities in the province and on Tuesday both the federal and provincial government’s decided to help with the city’s growing pains.

According to the 2016 census, Dieppe’s population grew almost 9 per cent between 2012 and 2016.

“The federal government has approved two projects in the city of Dieppe totaling federal investments of $2.49 million,” said Dominic Leblanc, Member of Parliament for Beauséjour.

To go along with the funds, the province and city have said they’ll each kick in $1.24 million. That will bring the funding total for the two projects to just under $5 million.

As a result, Dieppe residents will benefit from a new water main as well as new sanitary sewers and storm sewers along Gauvin Road.

Services in the city’s industrial park will also be expanded.

“On Aviation Avenue we have lots of raw land but we need support for the infrastructure, so we’re very happy to see that continuing, it will allow us to grow about 30 acres of additional land for new businesses to come in,” said Yvon Lapierre, Dieppe’s Mayor.

Lappierre added that Dieppe is seeing the challenges of new businesses and a growing population, especially when dealing with heavy traffic flow.

“As our community grows we need better infrastructure for traffic control and for people to travel in all areas of the city, so this will join through Alain Gillette St. to Amirault to Avenue du College, we have plans that we hope to announce in a couple of weeks that’ll link up all these things together,” said Lapierre

As part of its Clean Water and Waste Water fund the federal government has approved 122 projects for various New Brunswick communities. The end result will be more than $78.3 million in infrastructure investment in the province..