Canada
April 18, 2017 2:32 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 2:41 pm

2nd Riversdale Silent Classics Series at The Roxy screening ‘Wings’

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Roxy will host the second installment of the Riversdale Silent Classics Series in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

The second installment of the Riversdale Silent Classics Series at The Roxy in Saskatoon is showing the very first Academy Award winner for Best Picture.

On April 28, the one-show-only event will feature a 2K digital restoration of Wings. The First World War fighter pilot drama was released in 1927 at the latter end of the silent film era.

READ MORE: Lloydminster area man helps finance Denzel Washington film ‘Fences’

It will be accompanied by a live score arranged by American pianist Rick Friend. Friend has also wrote in parts for Saskatoon’s Brian Unverricht (trombone), Brenda Moats (flute), Terry Heckman (trumpet) and Bryan Allen (percussion).


Story continues below

The Roxy was renovated and reopened in 2005 by Magic Lantern Theatres. In 2010, the first accompanied silent movie event took place, which was a collaboration with the Riversdale Business Improvement District.

READ MORE: The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show

The first Riversdale Silent Classics Series screened the 1922 horror film Nosferatu, with an original score composed and performed by local rockers, Shooting Guns.

Tickets for “Wings with Rick Friend & Friends” are available for $25 at The Roxy’s box office or online. The price at the door is $28 for the screening on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Academy Awards
Best Picture
Film
Live Score
Magic Lantern Theatres
Rick Friend
Riversdale Business Improvement District
Riversdale Silent Classics Series
Silent Film
The Roxy
Theatre
Wings
Wings with Rick Friend & Friends

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News