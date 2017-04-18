2nd Riversdale Silent Classics Series at The Roxy screening ‘Wings’

The second installment of the Riversdale Silent Classics Series at The Roxy in Saskatoon is showing the very first Academy Award winner for Best Picture.

On April 28, the one-show-only event will feature a 2K digital restoration of Wings. The First World War fighter pilot drama was released in 1927 at the latter end of the silent film era.

It will be accompanied by a live score arranged by American pianist Rick Friend. Friend has also wrote in parts for Saskatoon’s Brian Unverricht (trombone), Brenda Moats (flute), Terry Heckman (trumpet) and Bryan Allen (percussion).

The Roxy was renovated and reopened in 2005 by Magic Lantern Theatres. In 2010, the first accompanied silent movie event took place, which was a collaboration with the Riversdale Business Improvement District.

The first Riversdale Silent Classics Series screened the 1922 horror film Nosferatu, with an original score composed and performed by local rockers, Shooting Guns.

Tickets for “Wings with Rick Friend & Friends” are available for $25 at The Roxy’s box office or online. The price at the door is $28 for the screening on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.