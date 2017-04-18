Second-degree murder charge laid in Fort McMurray homicide
A Fort McMurray man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in northern Alberta earlier this month.
At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday April 7, police were called to a report of an aggravated assault on Franklin Avenue in Fort McMurray, between Father Mercredi Street and McLeod Street.
A man suffering from serious injuries was taken to a local hospital then transported to Edmonton for additional medical treatment.
READ MORE: RCMP investigate suspicious death in Fort McMurray
He man died in hospital five days later. Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Mark Wiley. Wiley’s death was determined to be a homicide but the cause of his death was not released by RCMP.
Brian Christopher Rickett, 26, is charged with second-degree murder. He is set to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Monday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.