1 man taken to hospital after collision between Hummer and scooter

One man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a collision between a Hummer and a scooter in downtown Regina.

According to police, unconfirmed reports indicate a man, believed to be elderly, was on an electric scooter collided with a Hummer SUV at 11th Avenue and Smith Street at 9:11 a.m. CT.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but there is no word on his injuries at this time.

Regina police are continuing to investigate the crash.