Crime
April 18, 2017 2:20 pm

1 man taken to hospital after collision between Hummer and scooter

Alexa-Huffman By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police are investigating after a crash between a Hummer and a scooter.

File / Global News
A A

One man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a collision between a Hummer and a scooter in downtown Regina.

According to police, unconfirmed reports indicate a man, believed to be elderly, was on an electric scooter collided with a Hummer SUV at 11th Avenue and Smith Street at 9:11 a.m. CT.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but there is no word on his injuries at this time.

Regina police are continuing to investigate the crash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Hummer
Regina Police
Scooter
Vehicle Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News