Flooding potential in northwest Saskatchewan after spring snow storm

Water Security Agency (WSA) officials say there is the potential for minor flooding in northwest Saskatchewan following the Easter long weekend snow storm.

The storm brought over 60 millimetres of precipitation to the Meadow Lake provincial park region and upwards of 75 mm over areas between Waterhen and Dore lakes, according to a WSA release on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sask. water agency warns of possible heavy snow, rain, over Easter weekend

Officials said there is the potential for rapid melt and high stream flows as temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week.

Some out-of-channel flows and water-covered roadways are possible.

WSA officials aren’t expecting wide-spread flooding but said people should use caution near fast-moving water and driving through moving water should be avoided.

Higher water flows are expected in the Churchill River system over the next few weeks.