RCMP use 2 tire deflating devices to stop stolen truck in Red Deer

It took Red Deer RCMP two tire deflating devices to stop a truck as it was speeding through the central Alberta city Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on April 17, Blackfalds RCMP received a report of a truck swerving in and out of traffic and narrowly colliding with other vehicles on a road near Gasoline Alley.

After pinpointing it’s location, Red Deer RCMP initiated a traffic stop, but the truck fled.

Officers then set up a tire deflation device which flattened three of the vehicle’s tires but failed to stop it completely.

They laid another device in front of the truck’s path and this time it stopped.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested shortly after.

Police said the grey-coloured Ford F250 was reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier in the day.

No one was injured and there were no collisions during the incident.

The driver faces several charges and remains in custody for now.