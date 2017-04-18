Sports
April 18, 2017 12:56 pm

Manitoba Bisons release 2017 football schedule

The Manitoba Bisons line up before a play during their 2016 season opener against the Calgary Dinos at Investors Group Field.

Colton Goforth / Global News
WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Bisons will kick off the 2017 Canada West football regular season at Investors Group Field against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday, September 1.

The Bisons will alternate between home and away games the entire season. They’ll play the Calgary Dinos, the defending Hardy Cup champions, in their annual homecoming game on September 16.

Manitoba will also host a weekday matinee for the first time in school history at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 29 against the Alberta Golden Bears.

The Bisons close out the regular season in Saskatchewan on Saturday, October 28 versus the Huskies.

The 81st Hardy Cup will be played November 11. The national championship game is scheduled for November 25 in Hamilton. Manitoba missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.

