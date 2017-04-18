Montreal conference aims to help parents of children with ADHD

According to some experts, ADHD can lead young people to be inattentive, distracted, impulsive or highly active in the classroom, in their social life and at home.

Linda Aber and Pam Wener joined Global’s Laura Casella Tuesday to encourage parents of children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to seek help if necessary.

ADHD is one of the most common disorders among young people, affecting attention span, concentration and how impulsive or active a person can be.

Sunday, the Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities is hosting a conference for parents of children with ADHD.

The organization is run by volunteer mothers who have raised kids with learning disorders.

“A lot of the ordinary techniques, the traditional techniques just don’t work,” said Aber, a retired nurse with two adopted children with learning disabilities.

The organization aims to provide information, resources, strategy and support for parents.

“The most important thing for me was realizing that it was not a death sentence,” said Wener.

“You spend half your life bringing your child to services, such as tutoring or speech therapy. These parents have to do a lot of running around. It’s very tiring.”

The conference will feature eight keynote speakers on various topics and is taking place on Sunday, April 23 at Ruby Foo’s Hotel at 7655 Decarie Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.