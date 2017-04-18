47 homes under evacuation order in Kaslo following landslide

Forty-seven homes in Kaslo are under an evacuation order this morning following a landslide above Zwicky Road.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says there is “imminent danger to the life and property” of people living in the area.

The evacuation order has been issued for:

Zwicky road area from 1531 to Victoria Avenue

All of Charles St

All of Sherman St

West side of Craft St

West side of Jardine St

1100 and 1200 blocks of ‘C’ Avenue

1200 block of ‘B’ Avenue

West side of Allen St

Residents are required to leave the affected area immediately and report to the reception centre at the Kaslo Royal Canadian Legion Hall, at 403 5 Street in Kaslo.

