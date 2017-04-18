47 homes under evacuation order in Kaslo following landslide
Forty-seven homes in Kaslo are under an evacuation order this morning following a landslide above Zwicky Road.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay says there is “imminent danger to the life and property” of people living in the area.
The evacuation order has been issued for:
- Zwicky road area from 1531 to Victoria Avenue
- All of Charles St
- All of Sherman St
- West side of Craft St
- West side of Jardine St
- 1100 and 1200 blocks of ‘C’ Avenue
- 1200 block of ‘B’ Avenue
- West side of Allen St
Residents are required to leave the affected area immediately and report to the reception centre at the Kaslo Royal Canadian Legion Hall, at 403 5 Street in Kaslo.
