CAA Manitoba worst road campaign
April 18, 2017 12:02 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 12:09 pm

Provincial Road 239 takes title for Manitoba’s worst road

By Online Producer  Global News

Provincial Road 239 took an early lead in the worst road campaign, and while several other roads made up ground during the last two weeks, the crumbling road off Highway 6 near Ashern, Man., was named the worst of the worst.

The complaints have been compiled and the worst road in Manitoba has been unveiled.

Provincial Road 239 near Faulkner, Man., won the title for the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) sixth annual worst roads campaign. The crumbly road near Ashen, Man., took the lead early on in the campaign.

The results were revealed Tuesday morning. More than 700 roads were nominated by more than 8,400 Manitobans (a new record).

The worst road in Winnipeg was given to Chevrier Boulevard in the Fort Garry area (ranked fourth worst road in the province).  Three other roads in Winnipeg made the top 10 list: Empress Street, Pembina Highway and Fermor Avenue.

CAA introduced a most improved road category this year. Winnipeg’s St. James Street and the Trans-Canada Highway earned recognition for the repairs they have undergone in recent years.

Last year, Main Street South in Carmen, Man., took the title at the worst road in the province.

In 2015, Highway 280, which connects northern communities such as Split Lake to Thompson, was named the worst of the worst.

Final worst roads 2017 rankings:

  1. Provincial Road 239 – Faulkner, Man.
  2. Provincial Road 353 – Brookdale, Man.
  3. Dugald Road – Anola, Man.
  4. Chevrier Boulevard – Winnipeg
  5. Empress Street – Winnipeg
  6. Pembina Highway – Winnipeg
  7. Main Street South – Carman, Man.
  8. Main Street South – Minnedosa, Man.
  9. Fermor Avenue – Winnipeg
  10. Manitoba 20 – Ochre River

