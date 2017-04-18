Former Nova Scotia teacher wins delay in sentencing on sex charges

The sentencing of a former Nova Scotia junior high teacher who admitted to inappropriate contact with a student has been delayed.

Sarah Allt Harnish, who goes by her maiden name Allt, was a teacher at Five Bridges Junior High in Hubley – roughly 25 kilometres outside of Halifax.

The RCMP charged her with invitation to sexual touching after receiving a complaint on Feb. 5, 2016.

Allt was due to be sentenced today, but her lawyer Joel Pink asked that the case be adjourned until after the province’s Appeal Court hears the case of former teacher Carolyn Amy Hood of Stellarton, N.S., in September.

Hood was found guilty last April of sexually abusing a teenage male student and sending sexually explicit texts to another.

The Crown has appealed Hood’s 15-month house arrest sentence on charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and two counts of luring minors over the Internet for a sexual purpose.

Pink says the trial judge in that case ruled the mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail was too harsh, and the appeal court’s ruling would give guidance to Judge Gregory Lenehan on whether he has to impose a minimum sentence on Allt.

Allt is scheduled to return to court to set new dates for sentencing on Sept. 29.