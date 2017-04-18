London Knights and Erie Otters to face off in Game 7 tonight

The London Knights’ season will be on the line Tuesday night in Erie.

The Knights beat the Otters 2-1 in overtime on Sunday to force the team’s second Game 7 in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Overtime win gets Knights to another Game 7

Tuesday night’s game will be the Knights’ fifth playoff game with their lives on the line.

“So two things you’ve got to do and if you do them well, you can win hockey games,” said Knights’ assistant coach Rick Steadman.

“We’ve been really preaching on them puck management, make sure you get it in, get it out, limit your turnovers, and then just execute. We know what our breakouts are, we know what our D-zone is, and if we execute better we should have a good chance to win.”

Tyler Parsons has been a rock in the series for London, stopping 207 shots in the last six games.

“The first series we were into a Game 7, we’re used to that and they’re not; they swept their first series,” said Parsons.

“I think we’ve got that for us, so just need to go into Erie, block out everything else, and just play our game.”

READ MORE: Former London Knights, local players take centre ice in NHL playoffs

The Knights eliminated Erie last year, but the Otters eliminated London the year before. The winner of this series will face the Owen Sound Attack in the Western Conference final.

“It’s just desperate hockey, both teams are fighting for their seasons,” said Knights’ forward Robert Thomas.

“It’s the best type of hockey; it’s really fast, physical, everyone is super tense and it’s just a lot of fun to be out there.”

The Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads will meet in the Eastern Conference final starting Thursday.

You can hear the Knights’ game on AM980 with pre-game starting at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m.