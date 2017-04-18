Tense standoff in Richmond ends with 1 arrest
A tense overnight standoff in Richmond has finally ended with RCMP taking one man into custody.
The Emergency Response Team was called in around midnight after officers were first called to the home near Cambie Road and Bargen Drive around 9 p.m.
The response team eventually moved in, using flash bangs to subdue the situation.
One man was arrested.
Richmond RCMP is not releasing many details at this time but is expected to release more this morning.
