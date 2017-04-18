Early morning blaze at south London auto body

London firefighters remain on the scene of an early morning blaze at a south London auto body shop Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to Quality Auto Body & Collision at 4192 Perkins Rd. near White Oak Road and Exeter Road at around 5:18 a.m.

London District Fire Chief Al Braatz said officers from Engine 9 were first on the scene.

“They saw fire and smoke at the southern unit through the windows and it was pretty heavy,” he said.

“They knocked down a fair bit of fire from the outside before making entry. They worked very hard to get the fire out.”

There were no injuries reported.

The fire has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.

“Right now we’re just in the very early stages of our fire investigation,” said fire inspector Jack Burt.

“We’ll be here for a few hours today trying to figure out the origin, circumstances and cause of this fire.”

A total damage estimate has not been made.