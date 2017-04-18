Crime
April 18, 2017 7:22 am

Man dies after jumping from van during incident involving Montreal police

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Quebec's Bureau of independent investigations was deployed to investigate a fatal accident Tuesday morning

A man was killed after jumping out of a cube van on Langelier Boulevard at Marie-Victorin Street in Pointe-aux-Trembles early Tuesday morning.

Police say the van was involved in an incident with Montreal police.

The driver of the cube van was apprehended on Highway 25 near Highway 640, and taken into custody.

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has taken over the investigation of the incident.

“An investigation was transferred to the BEI following an event involving the SPVM in the Montreal North borough,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The BEI announced via Twitter that information would be made available around 8:30 a.m.

Brabant said, “Langelier Boulevard is closed for the next few hours between Beaucourt Street and Henri-Bourassa as the BEI investigates the scene.”

