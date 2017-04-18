Canada
April 18, 2017 1:17 am
Updated: April 18, 2017 1:21 am

Trans Canada shut down between Sicamous and Salmon Arm

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Traffic is being re-routed around a mudslide that came down on the highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm Monday night.

Contributed: Laura Jane Johnston - Facebook/ Global Okanagan
A mudslide has come down across the Trans Canada near Canoe, B.C., shutting down Highway 1 in both directions.

It happened before 9 p.m. during heavy rain.

Vehicles were said to be stuck in the muck and emergency crews were assembling on each side of the slide.

Detours are available via Highways 97A and 97B.

There are no reports of injuries.

Drivebc.ca will have an update at 11:30 p.m. but there is not estimated time when the highway will re-open.

READ MORE: Landslide destroys two Shuswap area homes

 

Global News