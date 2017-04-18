Trans Canada shut down between Sicamous and Salmon Arm

A mudslide has come down across the Trans Canada near Canoe, B.C., shutting down Highway 1 in both directions.

It happened before 9 p.m. during heavy rain.

#BCHwy1 reports of a mudslide across the highway east of #Canoe (between #SalmonArm and #Sicamous). Crew en route, please use caution. — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) April 18, 2017

Vehicles were said to be stuck in the muck and emergency crews were assembling on each side of the slide.

Detours are available via Highways 97A and 97B.

There are no reports of injuries.

Drivebc.ca will have an update at 11:30 p.m. but there is not estimated time when the highway will re-open.

READ MORE: Landslide destroys two Shuswap area homes