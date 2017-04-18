Cyclist struck in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a cyclist was struck at Richter St. at Harvey Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Groceries were seen strewn across the intersection and the bike was lying in a crumpled heap.

The bike was travelling south on Richter and was struck in the eastbound lanes of Harvey by a small red car that was in the slow lane of Harvey Avenue traveling east.

Witnesses say the bicycle was pushed 10 metres across the road in the crash before coming to a stop.

The driver remained at the scene while an ambulance took the injured cyclist to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police have yet to release any information about the collision or the victim.

Heavy rainfall created dark and slick conditions in Kelowna Monday night.