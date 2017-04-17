Changes to Whistler Blackcomb Edge Cards has some casual skiers feeling left out in the cold

Local skiers who like to hit the slopes a few times a year may not be happy with a recent decision by Whistler Blackcomb.

The resort has made changes to its popular Edge Card program, eliminating one- and three-day passes that offer discounts for skiers who purchase lift tickets in advance.

The change will push casual skiers to spend more money. A regular lift ticket purchased at the window costs $139. If booked in advance, a one-day Edge Card was $115. A regular three-day pass costs $417 but a three-day Edge Card could be purchased for $309, a savings of $108 per person.

Skiers looking for a deal on a few days of skiing will now have to buy five- or 10-day passes.

The new pricing model comes a year after Whistler Blackcomb was purchased by Vail Resorts Inc., a company that has focused its attention on dedicated skiers.

“This has actually been a strategy that we’ve had for some time — that is providing the best value to the folks that come and spend more time with us,” Whistler Blackcomb chief operating officer Dave Brownlie said.

The resort announced early-bird pricing with season passes costing $1,229 compared to $1,439 during the 2016/17 season.

Brownlie understands that some skiers may not be thrilled with the new pricing.

“Any time we make a change, whether it’s somebody’s favourite soup or it’s the price of our Edge Cards, we do get feedback,” he said.

Whistler Blackcomb said it regularly reviews its pricing models and will re-evaluate the one- and three-day Edge Cards for the winter after next.

— With files from Aaron McArthur