Culvert bursts, sending water onto highway in Peachland

Ministry of Highways crews along with members of the Peachland Fire Department diverted water that had sent mud and debris onto Highway 97 Monday afternoon.

The small mud slide happened around 4 p.m. north of Princeton Avenue.

A private culvert had burst above the highway.

As water flowed down the hillside, it washed the mud onto the highway.

Crews created a series of diversions with rocks along the hillside to guide the water into ditches.

Traffic was slowed, but not brought to a standstill.