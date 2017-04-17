Okanagan forecast
Monday, April 17, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:
An unsettled pattern is in store over the next few days. Expect a bit of everything from now until Friday as a stubborn southwesterly flow aloft stays in place until Thursday.
Although no significant amounts of precipitation is expected, showers will be possible, with the biggest chance on Thursday.
Signs point to a pleasant and stable day on Friday when an upper ridge builds in from the west.
Tuesday’s daytime high range: 6 to 15C
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
