Okanagan forecast

Monday, April 17, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:

An unsettled pattern is in store over the next few days. Expect a bit of everything from now until Friday as a stubborn southwesterly flow aloft stays in place until Thursday.

Although no significant amounts of precipitation is expected, showers will be possible, with the biggest chance on Thursday.

Signs point to a pleasant and stable day on Friday when an upper ridge builds in from the west.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 6 to 15C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong