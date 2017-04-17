Weather
April 17, 2017 7:56 pm
Updated: April 17, 2017 7:57 pm

Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Monday, April 17, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:
An unsettled pattern is in store over the next few days. Expect a bit of everything from now until Friday as a stubborn southwesterly flow aloft stays in place until Thursday.

Although no significant amounts of precipitation is expected, showers will be possible, with the biggest chance on Thursday.

Signs point to a pleasant and stable day on Friday when an upper ridge builds in from the west.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 6 to 15C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News