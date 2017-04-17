Edmonton Health Matters

April 17, 2017 7:42 pm
Updated: April 17, 2017 7:43 pm

Victory for Edmonton Oilers is truly a win-win for fans’ health

By Health Reporter  Global News

Edmonton Oilers fans flock to San Jose to cheer their team to 1-0 win over the Sharks on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Global News
As if Edmontonians need another reason to cheer for the Oilers during the playoffs. Still, one local psychiatrist says our team winning is actually good for us.

“The more success (the Oilers) have, the likelier the overall mental health of the city will be,” Dr. Peter Silverstone said.

“It’s really a win-win situation.”

The University of Alberta professor explains the link between mental and physical health is strong. For example, people in positive environments tend to have less stress and live longer.

When our team wins, our brains release endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that can last for hours. That effect can boost our self-esteem and confidence.

Beating our opponents also builds our sense of community. It gives strangers on an elevator something to bond over, besides the weather.

“Now you have a different, more positive thing to talk about,” Silverstone said.

“That actually encourages better mental health. It also encourages people to be more outgoing.”

And if you found yourself getting a little teary during the Canadian national anthems at Rogers Place, you’re not alone.

Silverstone says those uplifting moments can give us a sense of belonging and civic pride.

Blair Gladue

Blair Gladue cheers on the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Blair Gladue

Blair Gladue cheers near a police officer on the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
04-17-oilerssanjose3KS

Edmonton Oilers fans flock to San Jose to cheer their team to 1-0 win over the Sharks on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Global News
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

04-17-oilerssanjose1KS

04-17-oilerssanjose2KS

04-17-oilerssanjose4KS

Oilers snowman

Edmonton

Wayne Paradis
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans get their picture taken with the Wayne Gretzky statue before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL playoff in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans kick stuffed sharks before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
oilers-game13

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
oilers-game12

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
oilers-game1

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
04-12-oilers7CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
04-12-oilers8CT

Rogers Place is decked out in orange pom poms ahead of Game 1 Oilers v. Sharks. April 12, 2017.

Global News
Connor McDavid, Cam Talbot

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with goalie Cam Talbot (33) after a 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks during Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Todd McLellan

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan instructs his team during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Edmonton won, 1-0, in Game 3. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Zack Kassian, Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian, left, celebrates his goal wit teammate Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Zack Kassian, Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) celebrates his goal with teammate Leon Draisaitl during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Zack Kassian

Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian, bottom center, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cam Talbot

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot stops a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

