Victory for Edmonton Oilers is truly a win-win for fans’ health

As if Edmontonians need another reason to cheer for the Oilers during the playoffs. Still, one local psychiatrist says our team winning is actually good for us.

“The more success (the Oilers) have, the likelier the overall mental health of the city will be,” Dr. Peter Silverstone said.

“It’s really a win-win situation.”

The University of Alberta professor explains the link between mental and physical health is strong. For example, people in positive environments tend to have less stress and live longer.

When our team wins, our brains release endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that can last for hours. That effect can boost our self-esteem and confidence.

Beating our opponents also builds our sense of community. It gives strangers on an elevator something to bond over, besides the weather.

“Now you have a different, more positive thing to talk about,” Silverstone said.

“That actually encourages better mental health. It also encourages people to be more outgoing.”

And if you found yourself getting a little teary during the Canadian national anthems at Rogers Place, you’re not alone.

Silverstone says those uplifting moments can give us a sense of belonging and civic pride.