Moose Jaw, Sask. residents in shock day after man allegedly points what appeared to be a handgun at people

It’s known as the friendly city, but Moose Jaw, Sask. residents are in shock after a man stood on Main Street over the weekend and allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at civilians and police.

Police have identified the man as 60-year-old Jack Keewatin. Police say he was on Main Street North and Manitoba Street pointing what appeared to be a handgun at people. When officers arrived, police said he turned the gun on them.

Police say that weapon was actually a BB gun that looked almost exactly like a pistol.

“It was pretty chaotic, people were scrambling for cover and trying to leave the area and their vehicles. It did result in a three-vehicle collision, so the public was taking it seriously, which was the right thing to do,” Moose Jaw Police Service Sgt. Rick Johns said.

“It was crazy, all I could hear was ‘drop your weapon’,” Past Times store manager Carmen Collins said. She watched the whole scene unfold from the store’s window.

“There was this guy on the corner and he was waving this gun around, at the police, at cars, just randomly, everywhere,” Collins said.

“The kids were crying in the back, and I just kept telling them it’s good. I got you.”

Brianna Tauber was working across the street at a coffee shop.

“The other barista called our manager’s because she was really scared. I locked the door to make sure no one would leave,” Tauber said.

“It reminded me of a scene from an western movie, because he was dress[ed] all in black, had a hat and he was standing in the middle of the road waving a gun. It just looked like a show down.”

Keewatin is facing a number of firearms charges. He made his first court appearance Monday.

Police are still investigating and over the next few days, they will be reviewing witness statements to determine exactly what happened.