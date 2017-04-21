Timeline: Homicides in Winnipeg in 2017

WINNIPEG — Since the beginning of 2017 there have been six homicides in Winnipeg.

Below is a map showing where each homicide occurred, and a list of each death, including when it happened, how the victim died (if known) and other pertinent details.

Map of 2017 homicide locations in Winnipeg. Click on the dots for location:

1. January 3: Tyler Kirton, 25, was found by police near Thames Avenue and Watt Street after being shot. He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged by homicide investigators on Jan. 4.

2. January 19: Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38, was found by police in an apartment in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street. The police investigation revealed that Balonyk was assaulted by three suspects and later died of his injuries. Brendan Severight, 24, Luke Moar, 31, and Ryan Flett, 25, were arrested and charged with first degree murder.

3. February 6: Canon Beardy, 28, was found suffering from serious injuries in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue around 11:15 p.m. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. A 14-year-old boy was charged with second degree murder. A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man are also wanted in connection to the murder.

4. February 8: Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee, 24, was found with gunshot wounds around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died. No suspects have been arrested in this case.

5. February 14: Irvine Fraser, 58, was stabbed at the University of Manitoba as he tried to get a lone passenger off his bus at the end of his route. Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

6. March 12: An unidentified woman, 21, was found in the 200 block of Spence Street around 10 p.m. in unstable condition. She was transported to hospital where she later died. No suspects have been arrested in this case.

