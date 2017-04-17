John Oakley Show – Monday April 17, 2017

We are all about driving and marijuana today. From insurance rates to traffic caused by the Gardiner ramp closure, and driving while high, we have you covered behind the wheel.

Ontarians pay the highest premiums even though we have the safest roads.

Personal injury lawyer Michael Smitiuch says that there is an adversarial system in place which you have to prove entitlement.

READ MORE: Who is responsible when a self-driving car crashes? Insurance companies aren’t sure yet

Gardiner construction long overdue and worth the traffic woes

The eastbound off-ramp to Yonge, Bay and York Sts. closed early Monday morning. Its replacement will be ready in January 2018. Matti Siemiatycki, Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at U of T says that the changes are critical.

READ MORE: York-Bay-Yonge Gardiner ramp closes permanently

“Prince of Pot” claims smoking marijuana makes people better drivers

Marc Emery told Global’s Jeff McArthur Monday on The Morning Show that he smokes and drives every day and maintains he has never been in a car accident. “Remember, pot doesn’t impair you,” Emery said. “This idea, one of the many myths I have to clear out in the next 18 months, is that pots impairs you. Marijuana makes you more self-aware of your situation, so you’ll be a better driver if you smoke pot regularly.”

Dr. Brett Belchetz – AM640 Medical Correspondent tells the Oakley show that this has been studied extensively and those who are high, are even slower to react than those impaired by alcohol.

READ MORE: Marc Emery claims smoking marijuana makes people better drivers

Topics worthy of discussion

Peter Shurman and Mike Van Soelen on the shortened panel today.