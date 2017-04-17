5-vehicle pileup closes lane of Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton

Police shut down the outside lane of part of Edmonton’s ring road and asked drivers to slow down Monday afternoon after they were called to respond to a five-vehicle pileup in the city’s southwest.

At about 2 p.m., officers were called to a crash on Anthony Henday Drive near the Cameron Heights exit ramp.

Police said a witness told them a semi-truck hit another vehicle from behind, prompting a pileup involving three more vehicles.

While the outside lane in the area is closed, police said drivers are allowed to use the inside lane.

Police did not say how long traffic would be disrupted in the area. They also did not say if the pileup resulted in any injuries.